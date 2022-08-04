MARION, Ind. — Crews in Marion say a girl was rescued from a house fire after a boy climbed to the roof of a home to alert firefighters his sister was still trapped inside.

Firefighters were called to a home on W. 2nd Street for a reported fire around 2:30 a.m.

When crews arrived, the boy was already on the roof, screaming about his sister who was still in the house.

Assistant Fire Chief Nick Planck says a ladder was set up immediately, and crews were able to pull the girl out of the home within “45 seconds” of arrival.

“The guys did an excellent job of, like I said, getting to the young girl and getting her out,” said Planck.

The girl was taken to the hospital to be checked out for smoke inhalation, as well as a police officer.

Marion Fire

Officials say four people live in the home, but one of the adults was at work at the time of the fire.

Planck also said there were not a lot of flames in the fire. The main issue was smoke.

Around seven or eight animals were inside the house. At least one dog died. Several cats may have died as well.

The home received about $10,000 worth of damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire crews said they did not find any working smoke detectors inside the house.