Girl Scouts team with Grubhub to deliver cookies contact-free

INDIANAPOLIS—The Girl Scouts of Central Indiana (Girl Scouts) are launching a partnership with food delivery platform Grubhub starting Friday night.

The Girl Scouts said the new initiative will allow local troops to facilitate contact-free Girl Scout Cookie orders on the weekends.

Grubhub delivery will be available every weekend in Indianapolis, Carmel, and Lafayette through March 21.

“Local Girl Scouts will track and fulfill orders, manage inventory, and more, all using Grubhub’s back-end technology. As always, the proceeds benefit local Girl Scouts while providing another innovative way to safely run the Girl Scout Cookie Program virtually,” said the Girl Scouts in a news release.

To place an order, search for Girl Scout Cookies on the Grubhub app or visit Grubhub.com.

Consumers can also support Girl Scouts by purchasing Thin Mints®, Tagalongs®, Samoas®, and more in a few other ways:

If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how she’s selling cookies.

Starting today, visit www.girlscoutsindiana.org/findcookies to purchase cookies online through virtual cookie booths set up by local troops in your area.

Starting February 19, visit www.girlscoutsindiana.org/findcookies or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app to find socially distant or contact-free in person cookie booths available in your area.