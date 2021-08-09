Girls Positivity Club boosts confidence with projects to Pay it Forward

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Spreading positivity and building confidence one project at a time are the goals of Girls Positivity Club.

“I want to be part of the Girls Positivity Club because my self esteem was very low, so this has honestly brought my self esteem up,” said member Aubrey Myers.

In their latest project, called ‘Empowerment Activity Bags,’ members filled bags for patients at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent with puzzles, crafts and messages of encouragement.

“When you’re a kid you’re always looking for something fun to do,” said founder Melissa Jones. “I think it really does pay it forward because these girls are impacting two to three kids each, and I think their love is going to be in the bags.”

With this project, their goal is to help patients pass the time in the hospital in a positive way.

“I hope these will help the kids in the hospital to feel included.. whatever’s going on, if they’re having a surgery, if they’re getting medicine, just to get their minds off it and feel like kids,” Aubrey said.

“By giving back to the community, we are showing girls that they can empower others and they can really impact the world,” Jones said.

This club is for girls ages 7 to 13, and they’ll have more projects moving forward. Click here to connect with Girls Positivity Club.