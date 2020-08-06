Gleaners, Anthem team up to host drive-thru mobile pantry downtown on Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS – Now more than ever Hoosiers need help with putting food on the table.

Officials believe nearly one in five residents in Indiana is struggling with food insecurity.

“If ever there was a need for supplemental mobile distribution like the one today at Anthem, this is the time,” explained CEO/President of Gleaners Food Bank John Elliott.

Today, Gleaners and Anthem are teaming up to host drive-thru mobile distribution.

They will hold the distribution in the parking lot of Anthem’s headquarters. Clients should enter through East Street. You do not need to preregister.

It will be a no-contact event. Clients will drive up and Anthem volunteers will place fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy and meat in their trunk.

The event runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.