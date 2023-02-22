INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers are working to pack the pantries and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is doing their part.

On Wednesday, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield announced a 3-year, $1.8 million gift to support Gleaners Food Bank. Gleaners says the money from Anthem will go toward the $25 million campaign they announced in September.

So far, $20 million has been raised for that campaign to help fund long-term projects for the company. Research demonstrates that hunger, health, and well-being are deeply connected. That’s why the organizations are coming together to support those that are food insecure.

“We’re running at about 80% of the need we had before at the height of the pandemic, it’s just quieter now. people don’t notice it as much,” said Fred Glass, President and CEO of Gleaners. “But if you come around here and see the people in line, it’s similar to what it was during the pandemic.”

Gleaners is always in need of volunteers. To find out how you can help, visit their website.