GM issues recall on select Chevy Bolt models over fire risk

WASHINGTON – GM issued a recall Friday for 50,932 Chevrolet Bolt vehicles over a fire risk, according to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) consumer alert.

NHTSA said owners of select Model Year 2017-2019 Chevrolet Bolt vehicles should park their cars outside and away from homes until their vehicles have been repaired because of the potential of an unattended fire in the high-voltage battery pack underneath the back seat’s bottom cushion.

If you own a Chevy Bolt, visit NHTSA.gov/recalls and enter your 17-digit vehicle identification number to see if your car is under recall.

If your vehicle model is under a recall, call your nearest dealership immediately to schedule a free interim repair.

For more information, visit chevy.com/boltevrecall.

More from NHTSA:

The affected vehicles’ cell packs have the potential to smoke and ignite internally, which could spread to the rest of the vehicle and cause a structure fire if parked inside a garage or near a house. These vehicles can catch fire even if they are turned off, parked, and disconnected from a charging unit. NHTSA has confirmed five known fires with two injuries; at least one of the fires spread from the vehicle and ignited a home. Until these recalled vehicles have been repaired, the safest place to park them is outside and away from homes. Owners can also download NHTSA’s new SaferCar app for Apple or Android. Enter the vehicle, tires, car seat, or other vehicle equipment, and the app will push a notification if a recall is issued.