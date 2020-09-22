Go Vote Indy wants Hoosiers to get excited about voting

INDIANAPOLIS – Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day.

With just 42 days until the general election, organizations want to make sure more people vote.

Local organization Go Vote Indy is throwing a concert to get people excited about voting but also to give Hoosiers the opportunity to get registered before the Oct. 5 deadline.

“We’re here to answer any questions people might have about the voting process and how it works in Marion County,” explained Lindsay Bledsoe, co-founder of Go Vote Indy. “But specifically, we really just want to get together and have a great time.”

“We at Go Vote Indy wanted to put on an awesome celebration where we just come together, where artists and community leaders, and bands, and celebrate our right to vote,” said co-founder Justin Floyd.

The event starts at 6 p.m. at the Outdoor Annex at HI-FI in Fountain Square. It is free to attend and people will have to wear masks and social distance.

Right now, more than 4.6 million people are registered to vote in Indiana.

Here are some deadlines to remember:

Oct. 5 – Deadline to register to vote

Oct. 6 – Early voting starts in Indiana

Oct. 22 – Deadline to apply for absentee-by-mail

Nov. 3 – General election

For more information on Go Vote Indy’s event, click here.