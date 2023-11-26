INDIANPOLIS – Gold Star Families will visit the Colts headquarters at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center for a session to paint sneakers.

The event, which is not open to the general public, will be hosted from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Colts Community Tuesday, Nov. 28 in the Gridiron Hall.

The session will be hosted by Kicasso Sneaker Art Bar, which is an Indianapolis business based in the Broad Ripple area that provides education and instruction on sneaker art.

Gold Star Families are considered families that have lost a loved one in military service.

To learn more about Colts Community Tuesday please view here.