Good samaritan, ISP trooper share how they helped driver after tanker fire

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Some heroic people helped a driver of a semi-truck that caught fire on Thursday. It was a terrifying scene on I-70 near I-465 on the east side of Indianapolis.

Officials said a semi tanker hauling thousands of gallons of jet fuel overturned and dumped fuel on the ramp.

Indiana State Police said the driver of the semi escaped from his truck and was pulled from the flames by good Samaritans.

As of Friday afternoon, the driver was in critical but stable condition at Eskenazi hospital.

One of the people who helped this man is Michelet Navarre.

Navarre said he parked his car under the bridge and saw a man desperately in need of help. He told FOX59 the man was on fire.

“I just went in there and grabbed him and I saw his clothes were off and his shoes were actually burning," he said.

He used his coat to put out the flames. Two other good samaritans, Holly McNally and Andrew Webb, also helped the 59-year-old driver.

“I hope he is doing better but someday I would like to meet with him to give him the gift of strength and courage,” Navarre said.

Indiana State Trooper Chris Hanson also sheltered and cared for the injured driver until emergency crews took over medical care. He gives all the credit though to the three good samaritans.

Hanson said he happened to be in the area after assisting a vehicle pursuit.

He is thankful all of them were in the right place at the right time.

“They didn’t think. They just reacted,” said Hanson. “Instincts took over. It was a traumatic thing for everyone involved.”

He said the good samaritans walked through the jet fuel at one point. A nerve-racking situation as fuel rolled down the ramp towards them.

Hanson thinks it is amazing no one other than the driver was hurt.

“I can’t thank them enough for all they did for him and for me,” said Hanson.

The driver worked for a trucking company called Jet Star Incorporated located in Zionsville.

President of Jet Star Incorporated, Brian Guiducci, said the driver moved to Indiana from Texas recently and he is an Air Force veteran.

Guiducci is grateful these strangers risked their lives to help his employee. He could not thank them enough.

“To see civilians go running towards a ball of fire in hopes that they may be able to help somebody is just amazing to me,” said Guiducci.