GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police say the actions of a Bartholomew County man saved lives after a shooter opened fire in the Greenwood Park Mall Sunday evening.

Around 6 p.m. Sunday, a lone suspect entered the food court of the Greenwood Park Mall. They then shot into the mall, killing three people and injuring two more.

The shooter was shot and killed by a man visiting the mall. The Good Samaritan, as police called him, was armed with a handgun.

Police tell us the 22-year-old from Bartholomew County was by the cookie counter, close to the main walkways of the mall. A witness tells us after the shooting, the man moved closer to the downed shooter.

“There was a guy with his pistol held on the bathroom and I believe that guy to have possibly been the guy, to have shot the shooter,” said Mike Wright, a witness to the shooter.

After the shooting, Greenwood Police Chief Jim Ison said the real hero is the 22-year-old from Bartholomew County.

“Investigators are still questioning the individual involved, but it appears that a Good Samaritan that was armed observed the shooting in progress and shot the shooter,” said Chief Ison. “I’m going to tell you, the real hero of the day was the citizen that was lawfully carrying a firearm in the food court and was able to stop the shooter almost as soon as he began.”

Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers also issued a statement, calling the man’s actions heroic.

“As of now, we do not know the shooter’s identity or motive. We do know that someone we are calling the ‘Good Samaritan’ was able to shoot the assailant and stop further bloodshed. This person saved lives tonight. On behalf of the City of Greenwood, I am grateful for his quick action and heroism in this situation.” Mayor Mark Myers

Attorney General Todd Rokita also issued a statement, praising the man’s actions.

“The bravery of the armed individual who took action to stop the shooter undoubtedly saved lives, and for that I and many others are grateful.” Attorney General Todd Rokita via Twitter.

Lawmakers said they were grateful for his actions. In a statement, Senator Mike Braun said he was grateful for the man.

“Praying for families of those killed in a senseless act of violence in Greenwood tonight, and grateful for the brave armed citizen who took action to stop the perpetrator and prevent further tragic loss of life.” Senator Mike Braun via Twitter

Police are providing an update on the shooting Monday at 2 p.m. We will stream the news conference on our website.