Good Samaritan rescues 16-year-old boy shot on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A 16-year-old remains hospitalized after being shot on Indy’s east side.

The shooting took place early Wednesday evening on Massachusetts Avenue near Ritter. While walking just a few blocks from his home, a car drove past Tishawn Godfrey, and someone shot him once in the left leg.

“It was just one single shot, and the car kept going. It’s unbelievable. This is 2020, and you’ve got people shooting out the car as people as are walking by,” the victim’s mother Ryanne Godfrey said.

The family says they’re grateful to a complete stranger who came to the rescue.

After being shot, the victim collapsed on the side of the street. That’s when a good Samaritan stopped and put the victim in his car and drove to the hospital.

Tishawn’s mom believes that act of kindness by a stranger saved her son’s life. She wishes she could meet that Samaritan and thank him in person.

“My son fell, and that’s when the good Samaritan came, and I really want to thank him for being heaven sent,” said Godfrey. “I could be planning a funeral, but instead my son is alive and I just want to thank the guy.”

Tishawn is now one of hundreds of people who’ve been shot in Indianapolis in less than 5 months this year.

As of two weeks ago, IMPD reported 138 non-fatal shootings so far in 2020, which is down slightly from 149 incidents last year at the same time.

Unfortunately, homicides are way up with 75 this year compared to 50 last year.

Tishawn told his mom he has no idea who shot him or why, so while she thanked the good Samaritan who stopped to help, she also wishes the shooter would be caught.

“It’s really mind-boggling because the person is still out here,” Godfrey said. “You’re out walking free and my son is in ICU.”

Tishawn is expected to make a full recovery. So far no arrests have been made.