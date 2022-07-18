GREENWOOD, Ind. — While police are crediting a Bartholomew County man for shooting and killing a suspect in the Greenwood Park Mall shooting, mall policy states he should not have been carrying to begin with.

Greenwood Police Chief James Ison confirmed Sunday that the shooter was shot and killed by a man visiting the mall. The Good Samaritan, as police called him, was armed with a handgun.

“The real hero of the day was the citizen that was lawfully carrying a firearm in the food court and was able to stop the shooter almost as soon as he began,” Ison said.

Police say the 22-year-old from Bartholomew County had a legal gun permit. However, according to mall policy, the man should not have been carrying his handgun in the mall in the first place.

Last updated in April 2020, Simon Property Group states in its code of conduct that no weapons are allowed at their shopping centers. The group is the owner of the Greenwood Park Mall.

The property group has worked with Greenwood police for several planned security technology upgrades after recent incidents at the mall including two incidents where employees were held at gunpoint in the parking lot. These upgrades include license plate readers installed at mall entrances.

Despite not following the mall’s code of conduct, Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers says the man saved lives.

“Someone we are calling the ‘Good Samaritan’ was able to shoot the assailant and stop further bloodshed. This person saved lives tonight. On behalf of the City of Greenwood, I am grateful for his quick action and heroism in this situation.” Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers

We reached out to Simon Properties Sunday evening for a statement about the shooting. A spokesperson declined to comment, instead referring us to Greenwood Police.