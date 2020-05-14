Goshen Police Department mourns loss of officer who died months after cancer diagnosis

GOSHEN, Ind. – A police department in northern Indiana is mourning the loss of a fellow officer who died this morning just months after a cancer diagnosis.

Kristen Carich was sworn in as a special police officer with the Goshen Police Department on May 6, 2019. According to Goshen Police Chief Jose Miller, Carich served as an elementary school resource officer for Goshen Community Schools. She previously worked as an officer in Elkhart.

“With broken hearts we share with you that this morning we lost one of our officers after her short but fierce fight with Glioblastoma,” the Goshen Police Department announced on Facebook.