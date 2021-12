FILE – In this May 22, 2020, file photo, a raindrop falls from an American flag at half-staff at the Washington Monument, in Washington. President Donald Trump ordered American flags to be flown at half-staff for a three day period in remembrance of Americans who have lost their lives due to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric Holcomb on Monday directed flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the life of Senator Bob Dole.

Flags should be flown at half-staff until sunset Thursday.

Dole’s wife, Elizabeth Dole, posted the announcement Sunday on Twitter. He was 98.

Dole overcame disabling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate and then a symbol and celebrant of his dwindling generation of World War II veterans.