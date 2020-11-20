Gov. Holcomb, first lady test negative for coronavirus

FILE – In this Thursday, April 30, 2020 file photo, Gov. Eric Holcomb wears a mask in Kokomo, Ind. Indiana will have a statewide face mask mandate starting next week, joining many other states in the attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Gov. Eric Holcomb said Wednesday, July 22, 2020, the order will apply to anyone ages 8 and older in any indoor public or business areas and at outdoor public spaces when sufficient distancing can’t be maintained. The order will take effect Monday July 27. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric Holcomb and First Lady Janet Holcomb have tested negative for COVID-19, according to a release from the governor’s office.

As previously reported, the Holcombs entered quarantine Tuesday after several members of their security detail tested positive for the coronavirus.

The governor’s office said the governor and first lady received both an Abbott rapid test and a nasopharyngeal PCR test, with negative results reporting on both.

A spokesperson said they are doing well and are not experiencing symptoms.

“Per the advice of Indiana Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver, the Governor and First Lady will not be tested again unless they develop symptoms,” said the governor’s office. “They will continue their 14-day quarantine and can resume a normal schedule with vigilance about masking and social distancing on Tuesday, December 1st.”