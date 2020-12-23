Gov. Holcomb helps coronavirus response in new executive order

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb signed a new executive order Wednesday to renew some directives issued in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor’s office issued a release explaining Executive Order 20-51 extends temporary licensing of healthcare workers for 90 days, allowing individuals who are not currently licensed to practice in Indiana to have a temporary license.

“The order applies to retired healthcare professionals, certain healthcare students and out-of-state healthcare professionals,” according to a news release.

Separate from the executive order, Holcomb also announced the extension of the Indiana National Guard’s mission at long-term care facilities through the end of February. 1,350 Guardsmen were deployed in November to help in the state’s 534 long-term care facilities.

More on the new executive order from the governor’s office:

Professionals who are granted a temporary license to provide healthcare services in the state in response to this public health emergency must register with the Professional Licensing Agency via their website at www.in.gov/pla. The order also allows properly trained individuals, such as certain paramedics and EMTs and members of the National Guard, to administer the COVID-19 vaccine. Medical assistants can also administer the vaccine under the supervision of a physician, physician assistant, advanced practice registered nurse or registered nurse. In response to the high volume of unemployment claims, the order continues the suspension of certain requirements to expedite the hiring and training of temporary workers to more quickly resolve unemployment issues.