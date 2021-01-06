Gov. Holcomb, Indiana lawmakers issue statements on D.C. protests

INDIANAPOLIS — Following a day of unrest in the nation’s capital Wednesday, Indiana lawmakers took to social media with reactions to the day’s events.

Governor Eric J. Holcomb offered the following statement:

“It’s both saddening and sickening to watch a mob devolve into thinking their rules would ever replace the rule of law. I unequivocally condemn the violence at the U.S. Capitol that we are now witnessing. Passion, patriotism and love for our nation should always and only be expressed in constructive ways that seek to honor the ideals on which our nation was founded. Any means of violence runs counter to who we are and is never acceptable.”

Recently elected Congresswoman Victoria Spartz also took to Twitter and said:

“We are a country of laws and the lawlessness in and around the U.S. Capitol today is unacceptable. The actions of those who have stormed the #Capitol only hurt their cause. Please let the democratic process play out peacefully.”

Spartz is replacing Susan Brooks who had this to say:

“Mr. President- Please tell your supporters to STAND DOWN, LEAVE the Capitol grounds and obey law enforcement who once again are risking their lives for our country! My prayers for my friends- Members and staff who are there doing their jobs! This is NOT the American way!!”

Representative Jim Banks released this statement:

Peaceful protest is healthy, but what is happening at the U.S. Capitol right now is unacceptable and un-American. Those participating in lawlessness and violence must be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Senator Todd Young said on Twitter:

“In America we have a right to peacefully protest, but what has occurred today goes against everything we stand for as a nation. This is not a peaceful protest – it is violence and it is reprehensible. This must stop.”

Senator Mike Braun issued the following statement on Twitter:

What we’re seeing at the Capitol is wrong, hurts the cause of election integrity, and needs to stop immediately. Rioting and violence are never acceptable.

