Gov. Holcomb, lawmakers provide update on Indiana budget plan

INDIANAPOLIS––Gov. Eric Holcomb will be joined by state lawmakers to give Hoosiers an outline of the state’s two-year budget plan Tuesday.

The address is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and can be viewed live on this page.

Holcomb is expected to be joined by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, House Speaker Todd Huston, Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray, Chair of the House Committee on Ways and Means Rep. Tim Brown, Chair of the Senate Committee on Appropriations Sen. Ryan Mishler and Office of Management and Budget Director Cris Johnston.

According to the Associated Press (AP), Indiana’s state tax collections are expected to bounce back even stronger than expected from the pandemic recession.

A new state tax revenue forecast last week projected those collections going up by more than 4% in each of the next two years. The AP said Republican budget writers will likely face pressure to further increase school funding and the amount of money going to other state programs.

The latest budget proposal endorsed by the Senate would reportedly increase overall school funding by 1.2% the first year and about 3% the second year.

Those plans include a contentious expansion of the state’s private school voucher program, and Democrats have criticized the budget plans for doing little to directly boost the state’s lagging teacher pay.

“Indiana House Democrats expect this to be addressed in the budget with more support allotted to our local public schools, early childhood education, food banks and public and mental health initiatives. These are the engines that must run efficiently if we expect the rest of the state to remain on course,” said Indiana House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta.