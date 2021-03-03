Gov. Holcomb, state health officials to give coronavirus response update

INDIANAPOLIS––Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and state health officials including State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box and ISDH Chief Medical Officer Lindsay Weaver will give an update Wednesday on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The briefing is expected to start at 2:30 p.m. and can be viewed live on this page.

Indiana continues to see positivity rates and hospitalizations decline, while expanding eligibility for vaccination.

Tuesday morning, ISDH announced Hoosiers 55 and older eligible to register for the vaccine, and opened appointments to those with the following health conditions:

Active dialysis patients

Sickle cell disease patients

Down syndrome

Post-solid organ transplant

People who are actively in treatment (chemotherapy, radiation, surgery) for cancer now or in the last three months, or with active primary lung cancer or active hematologic cancers (lymphoma, leukemia and multiple myeloma)

On Monday, The Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced a mass vaccination clinic starting Saturday.

Also on Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced the U.S. is on track to have enough COVID-19 vaccine doses for every adult by the end of May.

“About three weeks ago, we were able to say that we’ll have enough vaccine supply for adults by end of July. I’m pleased to announce today as a consequence of the stepped up process that we’ve ordered and just outlined, this country will have enough vaccine supply for every adult in America by the end of May. That’s progress,” said Biden.

Biden also added that he would like to see enough vaccine doses for every educator and school worker to receive the first dose of the vaccine by the end of March. He said he would direct every state to prioritize educators for vaccination.

The president urged Senate Democrats on Tuesday to rally behind a $1.9 trillion COVID-relief bill and stood by his proposed $1,400 payments to individuals, even as some party moderates sought to dial back parts of the package.

In the meantime, Indiana lawmakers are trying to get more relief into the hands of small businesses hit by the pandemic, but some owners say they are making it too difficult for the ones hurting the most. The Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association is in support of HB 1004.