Gov. Holcomb, state health officials to give Indiana COVID-19 update

INDIANAPOLIS––Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will be joined by state officials to provide an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The weekly briefing will take place at 2:30 p.m. and can be viewed live on this page.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box, ISDH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver, FSSA Chief Medical Officer Dr. Daniel Rusyniak and Department of Workforce Development Commissioner Fred Payne are also scheduled to appear.

Wednesday briefing comes as Indiana’s positivity rates continue to drop, though officials warn COVID-19 is far from over.

Last week, the governor said the goal is “faster immunization, slower spread.”

Holcomb is expected to address getting more immunizations by obtaining more vaccine doses through the federal government, outlined in a new announcement by President Biden.

On Tuesday, the Biden administration ordered 200 million more coronavirus vaccines and will funnel more doses to states now, in a bid to deliver on the U.S. president’s promise to curb the pandemic.