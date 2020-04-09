Gov. Holcomb, state health officials to give update on COVID-19 efforts in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and other officials will provide an update Thursday at 2:30 p.m. to give Hoosiers new information on the state’s efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Thursday morning, the Indiana State Department of Health released new information about coronavirus cases and deaths. Forty-two new deaths were reported since Wednesday, bringing the state total to 245.

Indiana now has 6,351 total positive cases.

In addition to the coronavirus, parts of the state are also recovering from severe weather. Storms swept through central Indiana Wednesday night. Mooresville was one of the hardest-hit areas, and Division Chief John Robinson of the Mooresville Fire Department said several businesses sustained significant damage.

There were no injuries. Robinson said people would usually be visiting downtown businesses when the storms came through. With the pandemic and stay-at-home order, businesses were empty.

Storms caused significant damage in Franklin as well. The Jefferson Street Pub had its roof blown off.