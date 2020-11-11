Gov. Holcomb, state officials to deliver weekly coronavirus briefing

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and state officials including State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box will hold a briefing on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday afternoon.

The update is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and can be watched live on this page.

Gov. Holcomb won reelection on November 3, fending off challengers who criticized his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Holcomb opened last week’s briefing by stating that circulating rumors of a statewide shutdown and schools going all-virtual rumors are false, but acknowledged coronavirus cases and positivity rates are increasing.

Also during last week’s briefing, Chief Medical Officer of the Indiana State Department of Health Dr. Lindsay Weaver said plans were already made to review and distribute a COVID-19 vaccine Hoosiers have been promised by federal authorities.

“We have been told by the federal government to be prepared to receive initial shipments of COVID-19 vaccine as early as mid-November,” she said. “We don’t know yet if that timeline will hold.”

Dr. Box discussed the burden of the pandemic on state healthcare workers.

“Our front-line healthcare workers are exhausted,” she said, citing burnout and staff shortages that are impacted the Hoosier healthcare system.

As cases continue to rise, healthcare workers are busy keeping up with the high volume of patients, and seeing other staff who also testing positive or exposed to the virus and needing to quarantine.

Indiana officials are also renewing their call for retired healthcare workers to help relieve staff in hospitals and long-term care facilities as the number of hospitalizations and new infections across the state continue to spike at record highs.