Gov. Holcomb, state officials to give Indiana pandemic response update

INDIANAPOLIS– Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver will host a briefing Wednesday afternoon on the state’s COVID-19 response.

The governor and state health officials will also be joined by Marion County Public Health Department Director Dr. Virginia Caine.

The livestream is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. and can be viewed on this page.

Dr. Box will provide the weekly Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) coronavirus cases numbers including the county metrics map that will update Wednesday at noon.

Dr. Weaver will likely give an update on the state’s vaccination efforts and premiere the vaccine data dashboard on the ISDH coronavirus website.

Vaccinations are reportedly getting off to a slow start in many places around the world, including the United States where some states are struggling to secure enough shots and organize vaccinations.

As of Tuesday, several hundred long term care facilities are still waiting to be scheduled for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic, according to the Indiana Health Care Association (IHCA).

Also on Tuesday, Georgia’s first case of the thought-to-be-more-contagious COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 was detected in an 18-year-old man.

Indiana has not reported any coronavirus variants as of yet, but Holcomb and his health team will probably discuss this possibility while taking questions from the press.