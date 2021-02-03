Gov. Holcomb, state officials to hold Indiana COVID-19 update

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks during a media availability from the Statehouse, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS––Governor Eric Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box will be joined by Kathy Loggan, widow of North Central Athletic Director Paul Loggan.

Paul Loggan died of COVID-19 complications in April of 2020. Following his death, thousands of people across the country showed their respect for the beloved leader of the Panthers’ athletics department.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. and can be viewed live on this page.

The governor and Dr. Box are expected to be joined by other state officials and will undoubtedly discuss the state’s vaccination efforts.

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) said as of Wednesday, 611,429 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine and 166,131 are fully vaccinated.

On Monday, vaccine appointments were opened up to Indiana residents ages 65-69.

As of late Tuesday morning, the ISDH said nearly 129,000 Hoosiers in this age group had scheduled an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine. That is about 36% of people in that age group, according to 2019 Census data.

A spokesperson for ISDH said the schedule is built into March right now, but many Hoosiers have obtained same-day appointments depending on their location.