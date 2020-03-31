Gov. Holcomb to give update on COVID-19 response as state sees spike in cases, deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Governor Eric Holcomb is set to provide the latest information about Indiana’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic as the state continues to see cases spread across Indiana’s counties.

On Tuesday, state health officials say an additional 14 people died in Indiana from coronavirus-related illnesses. This brings the state’s total to 49.

Of the new COVID-19 deaths, five involved Indianapolis residents and four were from Lake County. Elkhart, Decatur, Hancock, Ripley and Warren Counties also reported a death.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases grew by 347 to 2,159. The virus has now been reported in 81 of Indiana’s 92 counties. Marion County continues to have the most new reported cases. The county now has 964 cases.

Governor Holcomb gave the address virtually for the first time Monday. He also signed an executive order removing some regulatory barriers to help Indiana get ready for an expected surge in patients.