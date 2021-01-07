Governor Eric Holcomb urges action after D.C. riots

INDIANAPOLIS– Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said Thursday that officials are taking a closer look at the security of the Indiana Statehouse. This is in response to the fact rioters got inside the U.S. Capitol building Wednesday.

Holcomb said the federal government needs to look back on how that situation was able to unravel so quickly.

Protesters stood outside the Indiana Statehouse for the majority of the day Wednesday. It was a peaceful gathering. Still, Holcomb said statehouse officials are constantly monitoring the safety of this building and looking for ways to improve it.

As riots unfolded in our nation’s capitol Holcomb was inside the Indiana Statehouse addressing Hoosiers during his weekly COVID-19 press conference.

He said he was unaware of what was happening at the time.

“As I was being briefed, right as I literally was walking back to the office, it started settling into me just how, not just frightened folks must have been there, but the disgust that goes along with that,” said Holcomb.

Feeling saddened and sickened, Holcomb said it’s time for leaders to step up.

“I would hope that everyone, myself included, finds it in themselves to try to be part of the solution, going forward,” said Holcomb.

Reporter Kayla Sullivan asked the governor if he wishes he would have said more before the riots to ease tension about the results of the election and if he thought silence by leaders enabled the behavior.

“Honestly, Kayla, I’m not trying to avoid your question, I just don’t get into pointing and picking different examples of he said she said, and I blame this person,” said Holcomb. “Society in America has been grappling with this tension, society, not one person, not one elected official.”

The governor said he does support the right to peacefully assemble, rally, and protest but those who turned violent should be punished.

“I think that the folks that broke the law should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” said Holcomb. “If folks are serious about, I’m not one of them, but if folks are serious about thinking that these elections weren’t on the up and up then they need to look at those in those states we’ll see the follow up, the thoughtful follow up from now going forward.”

When asked about the state of his republican party right now, Holcomb said being an Indiana republican is the jersey he wears but he is governor of all Hoosiers. He said the party does not decide what is right and wrong, he depends on his internal compass for that.