Governor Holcomb, health officials to provide daily update

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and health officials are set to discuss the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Indiana.

Wednesday’s briefing comes as retail businesses must now operate like bars and restaurants, meaning only curbside, carryout and online order/delivery can be offered. This does not apply to grocery stores and pharmacies.

Retail stores that provide essential items must limit the number of customers in the store at a time, adjust hours to accommodate vulnerable groups and limit hours for cleaning and restocking.

On Tuesday, The Indiana State Department of Health reported 34 new COVID-19 deaths and 185 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total to 173 deaths and 5,507 cases.

A statistical model developed to track COVID-19 cases across the U.S. and in individual states showed a slightly earlier peak in Indiana and a larger number of projected deaths.

While Dr. Kristina Box says there are enough intensive care beds and ventilators right now to handle the expected surge in patients, staffing may be a problem.

Other topics we are following

An issue is arising, with Indiana’s Attorney General sparring with the ACLU over demands on prisoner release. So far, 6 inmates and 17 staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Fraternal Order of Police published a gun safety video in light of increased gun sales. The video teaches children what they should do if they come across an unsecured firearm.

With the weather getting warmer, people are wanting to go outside. However, social distancing guidelines have closed down playgrounds. Some facilities are having trouble with people violating guidelines to go out and play.