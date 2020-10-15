Governor Holcomb tests negative for coronavirus

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb tested negative for coronavirus Thursday, according to a release from his office.

Holcomb was tested “out of an abundance of caution” after State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

“Janet and I are wishing Dr. Box and her family a speedy recovery,” Gov. Holcomb said. “The coronavirus does not discriminate, and this further highlights the importance of wearing masks and social distancing.”

Chief Medical Officer for the Indiana State Department of Health Dr. Lindsay Weaver, members of the Governor’s Office, and several members of the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) also received an Abbott rapid test and a nasopharyngeal PCR test – all had negative results on both.

Health officials said Holcomb and staff members did not meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) definition of “close contact”, noting that they were socially distanced with masks during their interactions with Dr. Box.

According to Dr. Box and Dr. Weaver, Holcomb can resume his normal schedule with “vigilance about masking and social distancing.”

The governor’s office said Dr. Box had recently spent time with her grandson and daughter, who also tested positive, and will quarantine for 14 days.