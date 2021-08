Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb delivers his State of the State address virtually, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric Holcomb will make an announcement Wednesday morning on public health for Hoosiers.

The details of the announcement have not been disclosed, but more details are expected when the governor addresses Indiana residents in a virtual news conference.

The announcement will be streamed starting at 10 a.m.