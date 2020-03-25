Governor Holcomb vetoes tenant-landlord bill

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb vetoed the tenant-landlord bill Wednesday, calling the language overly-broad.

Holcomb vetoed SB 148, a bill that would ban local government from dealing with tenant-landlord disputes.

In a statement Wednesday, Holcomb said while the bill was intended to create uniformity between state and local law governing, he believes it is not the right time for such language to become law.

Since the Indiana General Assembly adjourned just two weeks ago, circumstances have changed dramatically and I have taken numerous steps to protect Hoosiers from the spread and effects of COVID-19. Governor Eric Holcomb

Among these steps was to sign an executive order prohibiting eviction or foreclosure actions involving residential real estate or property to protect people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Holcomb also said the language was overly-broad, preventing almost any type of local control over tenant-landlord relationships. He did, however, say he did not have any issues with the provisions regarding manufactured homes and industrialized residential structures.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett released a statement reacting to the governor’s decision, thanking him for his leadership.

“I want to join voices from around the state in thanking Governor Eric Holcomb for his leadership in rejecting SEA 148. As we confront an unprecedented public health emergency that has cast a dark cloud of economic uncertainty over families across the state, now is not the time to uproot local protections for renters without understanding the consequences. It is my hope that this action will allow local leaders and the General Assembly to give this topic the attention and time that such a complex, difficult question of public policy deserves. Indianapolis stands ready and willing to participate in these discussions so that we can make the kind of meaningful progress our constituents deserve and rightly demand.” Mayor Joe Hogsett