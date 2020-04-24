Governor says he will not direct state health commissioner to release names of nursing homes with COVID-19

INDIANA, USA. – On Friday, Governor Eric Holcomb said he will not direct state health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box to release the names of long-term care facilities with COVID-19 cases.

Indiana refuses to publish this list even as other states are already releasing this information.

“Because we respect that private business, that nursing home, that is operating under our regulations and that’s where the relationship exists,” said Governor Holcomb. “And by the way, we have taken a few extra steps to make sure that if it is not, we intervene.”

Earlier in the week, FOX59 spoke to the state ombudsman for long-term care in Indiana, Lynn Clough, who said those facility names should be revealed.

Clough directs an independent agency in state government dedicated to the protection of residents in Indiana’s long-term care residential facilities, which include nursing facilities and licensed assisted living facilities.

The primary purpose of the LTC Ombudsman Program in Indiana is to promote and protect the rights guaranteed to residents under federal and state law.

There are 551 nursing homes in Indiana with approximately 38,000 residents and those sites where the most senior Hoosiers live have been especially hard hit by the coronavirus.

The LTC Ombudsman Program, FSSA’s Division of Aging and the Indiana State Department of Health are now working together to develop a communications plan for Indiana that will facilitate recent federal guidance from CMS.

The plan will include the following: Indiana facilities should reach out to their residents and family members to provide briefings on 1) how it is handling issues with ongoing care and staff shortages; 2) general information about COVID-19; 3) how many residents have tested positive or the number of “new” positive cases; and 4) the number of residents who have passed away due to the virus.

“We feel communicating this information will go a long way in helping calm fears of residents and their family members,” said Clough.

We expect to learn more about the plan on Monday.

More than 1,500 cases of COVID-19 are inside Indiana’s long-term care facilities but the state is not naming the sites with the virus.

“It is very frustrating,” said Judy Speer, a daughter of a resident. “You know you want to know that so you can make educated decisions on what to do with your family member.”

Speer is the power of attorney for her 96-year-old dad, Sam. He has been staying at the assisted living portion of Rosegate in Indianapolis. This week Speer said he tested positive for COVID-19 and was moved to a hospital. On Friday Speer said they moved her dad to a rehab facility.

“He is very tired, not eating well, had some irregular heartbeat,” she said.

She claimed she had asked the facility about the total number of COVID-19 cases there.

“Corporate office had advised them to not give that information out,” she said. “She did after a discussion, she did say she would check with them she will call me back later today.”

Speer explained someone did call her back and told her the number of cases. She was very grateful for that info.

Woody Myers is the former state health commissioner and he is now running for governor. He also believes the names of facilities should be released.

“I think that is essential information,” Myers said. “Other places are doing it. I don’t see any legal restriction on making that information available. I am not a lawyer but if other places are doing, I hope we can quickly do that here.”

American Senior Communities operates dozens of facilities in Indiana, including Rosegate in Indianapolis. We asked them to share the number of COVID-19 cases at some of their facilities after families told us they were having trouble getting that information.

The company did not share coronavirus numbers with FOX59, but a spokesperson sent us the following statement.

The health and wellness of our residents and employees remain our highest priorities. We are in close contact with local, state and federal health authorities, following their guidance, mandates and reporting requirements. Our hearts are with our families who are separated from their loved ones due to the visitor restrictions. We are very sensitive to the needs of our customers and understand that connecting our residents with their loved ones is incredibly important. We offer access to communication devices and extra support to families who desire a visit with their loved ones through alternative methods such as telephone, email, text, video chat or social media during this challenging public health concern. Uniquely, ASC has created our own testing strike team of nurses and partnered with a private lab to expand our testing capabilities. This strategy enhances our ability to quickly identify and implement isolation protocols when appropriate. Transparency and communication with families is important to us. Should a positive COVID-19 case occur, all residents, families, and employees are notified. We continue to follow stringent preventative measures proactively put in place including: Assessing all residents for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 daily and multiple assessments are completed for those most at risk Screening of every employee and essential vendor or provider prior to entering the facility Following personal protective equipment (PPE) guidelines and strict infection control policies and procedures Adhering to the policy of no communal dining or activities Adhering to the strict no visitor policy with the exception of end-of-life situations We are saddened by the impact COVID-19 has had on the long-term care community. The residents and families we serve are very important to us and we will continue to move forward with compassion, and an over-abundance of caution and quality care.