Grandfather accused in toddler death case to plead guilty

A grandfather who police say dropped his young granddaughter from the 11th floor of a cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico in July is expected to change his plea to guilty.

Salvatore Anello was charged with negligent homicide after prosecutors submitted evidence and said the 18-month-old girl fell when he raised her up to an open window.

The Associated Press reports an attorney for the family has said Chloe Wiegand asked her grandfather to lift her up so she could bang on the glass in a children’s play area. He blamed the cruise ship company for leaving the window inexplicably open.

On Tuesday, the attorney said Anello plans to change his plea to guilty. Part of the plea agreement would call for Anello to serve probation in Indiana.

“This decision was an incredibly difficult one for Sam and the family, but because the plea agreement includes no jail time and no admission of facts, it was decided the plea deal is in the best interests of the family so that they can close this horrible chapter and turn their focus to mourning Chloe and fighting for cruise passenger safety by raising awareness about the need for all common carriers to adhere to window fall prevention laws designed to protect children from falling from windows.” Michael Winkleman, attorney for Chloe’s family

Winkleman also said the plea agreement does not have any impact on the lawsuit against Royal Carribean. They maintain it was a preventable accident that wouldn’t have happened if the cruise line had followed window fall prevention codes.