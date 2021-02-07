Grandfather builds massive snow sculpture to honor grandson who passed away at Riley Hospital

INDIANAPOLIS — A grandfather in northwest Indiana has been building big snow sculptures for decades.

Byron Fitzgerald used to compete in La Porte’s Winterfest snowman competition.

The snowman he built this year took several days, and 20,000 steps later, the snowman stands at 10 feet tall and 15 feet wide.

This year’s creation was to honor Fitzerald’s grandson, Evan, who passed away at Riley Hospital back in 2017.

The family has always been so appreciative of all the caring staff at Riley. They even raised money for Evan’s first birthday to have his name on a wagon at Riley in his memory.