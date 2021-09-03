Grant County coroner looking for help identifying body found in Mississinewa River

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. –The Grant County Coroner is looking for help with an investigation into a body found floating along the Mississinewa River Thursday.

The Grant County Coroner’s Office said rafters on the river located a body floating along the river bank just before 5 p.m. Friday. The office took custody of the body and performed an autopsy.

The office says the body appears to be a white man in his early to mid-’30s. The man was approximately 5’5″ tall and weighed around 128 lbs and had sandy-colored hair and a goatee.

The office released photos of tattoos located on the body. They are asking anyone who recognizes them to call the coroner at 765-662-2770.

Photos in this slideshow depict tattoos on a dead body. This content may be disturbing to some viewers.

