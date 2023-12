GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the death of K9 “Dink” after eight years of serving on the force.

Dink served as the narcotics detection K9 on the agency’s Joint Effort Against Narcotics Drug Task Force, GCSO said. After that, he served as a sheriff’s K9 until January of this year.

“Dink will be missed, and his service made Grant County a better and safer place for its people to live and play,” said GRCO in a press release sent out Tuesday night.

Image of Dink provided by Grant County Sheriff's Office.