Grant County police seeking man wanted for alleged child molestation

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for alleged child molestation.

In a Crime Stoppers bulletin, officials said Justin McCarty, 30, has an active warrant out of Grant County and are seeking information on his whereabouts.

McCarty is said to be around 6’02” tall and weighs approximately 225 lbs.

Anyone with information on Justin McCarty, call Crime Stoppers at 765-662-TIPS (8477) or visit P3Tips.com.

The Crime Stoppers tip line is staffed 24 hours a day and tipsters remain anonymous. Crime Stoppers pays up to a $1,000.00 cash reward for information that results in the arrest or indictment of persons who commit felony crimes.