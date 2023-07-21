GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office assisted the United States Marshall Service in detaining a wanted fugitive Friday morning.

The Marshal Service requested assistance from the GCSO around 9:36 a.m. Friday in apprehending an individual wanted on two separate warrants.

GCSO responded by attempting to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle on I-69 northbound. The driver and passenger ignored the demands to pull over, leading officers on a pursuit that concluded in Blackford County near State Road 3 and County Road 200 North.

Hartford City Police Department officers eventually ended the vehicle pursuit by deploying stop sticks, enabling Indiana State Troopers to successfully detain the driver, identified as Charles Buckner of Indianapolis, without incident. The passenger and wanted fugitive, identified as Jaylen Brancheau, escaped the vehicle and continued fleeing on foot into a nearby cornfield.

Brancheau was later detained without incident. The United States Marshal Service, ISP, Hartford City Police Department and GCSO deputies all responded to the call.

Brancheau is currently detained in the Blackford County Jail while Buckner was charged with resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, assisting a criminal, driving while suspended and possession of marijuana. Buckner is being kept at the Grant County Jail.