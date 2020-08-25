Grant money helps Indy music venues stay afloat

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis’ local music venues are getting some relief after the city gave out more than $100,000 in grants to 17 local venues. The grants averaged just over $7,000.

One of those to recieve the grant was the Slippery Noodle downtown.

“It’s killing us,” general manager Marty Bacon said of the shutdowns.

Since 1850, the Slippery Noodle has stood at the corner of South and Meridian under a number of other names. It’s survived prohibition, a civil war and two world wars. However, COVID 19 may be their biggest threat.

“If we had to go another four months, five months, I don’t think we could manage it. It is that dire,” Bacon said.

Slippery Noodle is one of dozens of music venues that closed their doors in March, only to reopen them just last week.

“Even when we were closed, the utility bills still pile up,” Bacon said. “They still want their money, and you’ve got nothing coming in.”

Music is now only played outside in the parking lot, and tables are purposely kept empty to adhere to social distancing and capacity restricitons. There’s not nearly as much revenue coming in, but it’s better than nothing.

“We’re at 100% loss of revenue right now, which is a pretty hard thing to get your head around,” said Josh Baker, director of the Indiana Independent Venue Alliance.

The alliance has more than 40 members in Indiana and was formed at the beginning of the pandemic. Baker says their members are doing whatever they can to hang on.

“It’s evident that it’s hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of thousands of dollars that are in the hole,” Baker said. “Loans taken out, houses mortgaged, lives put on the line”

That’s why the city jumped in, giving out grant money to 17 local venues. It’s not much, but it’s something.

“It’s another month,” Baker said. “For a lot of these venues, that’s another month that they can hang on, and right now when we’re looking at 30-60 days before closing, that’s a big deal.”

“This $10,000 is greatly appreciated, greatly appreciated,” Bacon said.

For now, the Slippery Noodle is using this grant and their limited revenue to stay afloat, hoping the pandemic will soon just be another major event in their storied past.

“Money, that’s a band aid right now,” Bacon said. “It helps us stay open, but what we really need is some sort of a vaccine or some sort of a cure or something.”

The money for the grants came from federal cares act dollars, approved by the City County Council back in June.