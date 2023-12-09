INDIANAPOLIS — Trains might become a more popular form of transportation in Indiana in coming years.

According to a press release, the Indiana Department of Transportation will receive up to $500,000 to support the assessment and potential development of an Indianapolis-Chicago passenger rail corridor.

The funding comes from the Federal Railroad Administration. The project is part of the FRA’s Corridor Identification and Development Program.

According to a press release, the Corridor ID Program is “a comprehensive intercity passenger rail planning and development program that will help guide intercity passenger rail development throughout the country and create a pipeline of intercity passenger rail projects ready for implementation.”

“This is a first step toward expanding passenger rail in Indiana,” INDOT Commissioner Mike Smith said via press release. “Receiving this funding allows us to gather essential information to make more informed decisions going forward.”

The federal funds INDOT received will go toward a “Service Development Plan.” INDOT reported that the “Service Development Plan” would be comprehensive and include information about necessary track improvements, operating costs, ridership statistics and state support the passenger rail projects will require.

Here are some of the other passenger rail corridors selected for the Corridor ID program:

Chicago-Fort Wayne-Columbus-Pittsburgh (Midwest Connect Corridor)

Louisville-Indianapolis

Daily service on the Cardinal long-distance route, which connects Chicago and New York via Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey, according to Amtrak.