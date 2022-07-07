INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo is hoping for the safe return of one of its green-winged macaws after a pair flew past the zoo’s confines on Wednesday.

A zoo spokesperson says macaws Orchard and Vineyard “flew a little further away from the zoo than normal.”

An animal care team found the pair in a nearby neighborhood and were able to coax the male macaw Orchard down. Staff are still working to bring the female macaw Vineyard home.

The zoo’s macaw flocks are able to fly freely through the zoo and often fly the perimeter of the property several times a day.

Zoo staff says it’s common for the birds to hang out in the trees nearby.

If you see a macaw you believe to be Vineyard, please contact the zoo at 317-630-2001.