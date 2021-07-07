Greene County police searching for missing woman who may be headed to Bloomington

GREENE COUNTY, Ind.– The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing woman who is believed to be traveling on foot, most likely from Greene County to Bloomington.

On Wednesday, officers responded to a house in the area of N. State Road 57 and County Road 200 N. in Fairplay Township regarding a woman banging on the front door of a residence for help.

She was later identified as 29-year-old Stacey Anna-Fay Doyle. She drove a blue 2005 Honda Element with Indiana license plate 556TMH.

Police believe she is traveling on foot back to the area of Bloomington.

Doyle is said to be 5’4″ tall, 150 pounds with brown hair. No clothing description was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at 812-384-4411, option 1.