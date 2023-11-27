GREENE COUNTY, IN – The Greene county Sheriff Department has declared a search for a missing runaway teen from Bloomfield, Indiana.

Deputies are searching for Lillian Waters,15, who is described as a 5’3″ tall girl with long brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen Sunday, November 26 at 8:30 p.m. at Open Arms Christian Ministries. The staff say that Lillian was last seen wearing black pants, dark t-shirt, cream colored Hey Dudes footwear, carrying a gray blanket and a flashlight. Lillian also has a heart tattoo on her left hand.

It is unknown if Lillian is traveling by vehicle or foot, but it is believed that she may need medical assistance.

If you have any information on Lillian Waters, contact Greene County Sheriff Department at 812-384-4411 or 911.