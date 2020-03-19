Greenfield-Central Community Schools teacher tests positive for coronavirus

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – A Greenfield-Central Community Schools teacher tested positive for the coronavirus. The Hancock County Health Department made the announcement Thursday afternoon.

The teacher works for Greenfield Intermediate School, but they are unable to release any personal information about the teacher due to privacy laws.

The last time the patient had contact with others at school was on March 9.

The health department wants any Greenfield Intermediate School students, teachers, or staff who have COVID-19-related symptoms to contact their healthcare provider first and then also contact the Hancock County Health Department at (317) 477-1125.

The health department says they will conduct a full inventory of the individuals the patient was in contact with at the school on March 9. That information will be used to notify all other individuals who have been identified as close contacts of the patient.

The health department says they believe the risk is low for any student or staff member to contact COVID-19, they want to remind everyone to practice healthy hygiene.