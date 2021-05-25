Hancock County elementary school closed Wednesday due to large beehive

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A Hancock County elementary school will be closed Wednesday after a large beehive was discovered inside the building, school corporation officials announced Tuesday.

The Community School Corporation of Southern Hancock County said Brandywine Elementary will be closed Wednesday, and it will not be an e-learning day.

Officials added that the district has elected to close the building out of an abundance of caution, and the contained bees are not a danger to anyone in the area.

All other CSCSHC schools will operate on a normal schedule on Wednesday.