INDIANAPOLIS — A Greenfield man is accused of threatening to blow up an airplane that he was a passenger on in early October.

FBI agents arrested 35-year-old Keith Diemer on Tuesday morning in Indianapolis for his involvement in providing hoaxes and other false information.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Diemer sent false messages while aboard a commercial airline flight in early October claiming that there was a bomb on the plane. This led to the pilots completing an emergency landing.

If Diemer is convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of five years.