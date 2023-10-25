HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A Greenfield man has been charged after allegedly providing fentanyl to a man who overdosed and died, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department.

The Hancock County Prosecutor’s Office charged Kurt Sheely, 37, with dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, which is a level 1 felony.

According to court documents, deputies with the sheriff’s department responded around 4:34 a.m. on Sept. 23 to calls of a possible overdose in the 7800 block of E. County Road 250 N. in Greenfield.

Booking photo of Kurt Sheely. Provided by Hancock County Jail.

Deputies arrived and found a man, identified as 25-year-old Dustin I. Smith, lying on the ground on the passenger side of a vehicle. Deputies immediately attempted to provide life-saving medical aid but Smith died shortly after arriving at Hancock Regional Hospital, court documents said.

Investigators proceeded to interview three people who were reportedly with Smith on the night of his reported overdose. Investigators learned that Smith and two other people had spent some time in Indianapolis in the early parts of the evening before returning to Greenfield.

Smith and the two others reportedly visited a Circle K gas station at 2243 N. Main Street to purchase drinks, according to court documents. Smith reportedly became unresponsive as the three left the gas station and were driving back to Smith’s home.

Court documents said that deputies did not locate any contraband when the vehicle Smith was in was searched.

One of the people who was reportedly with Smith told investigators that Smith previously had a drug problem and had overdosed before. Members of Smith’s family also allegedly told investigators that Smith had undergone drug treatment in the past.

Court documents noted that investigators used video footage from the gas station to confirm that Sheely had met with Smith to sell him drugs.

Smith could be seen exiting his vehicle while parked at the gas station and entering Sheely’s vehicle, according to court documents.

Investigators said text messages were obtained highlighting a conversation between Smith and Sheely discussing the possibility of meeting for a drug purchase.

Smith reportedly tested positive for fentanyl in his toxicology results, according to court documents.

Sheely was taken into custody Tuesday and is currently being held in the Hancock County Jail without a set bond amount.

Online court records indicate that Sheely is due for a court hearing on Oct. 26 at 1 p.m.