GREENFIELD, Ind. — Fire officials are investigating an apartment fire that left a man dead early Monday morning.

The Greenfield Police Department said an officer on patrol spotted smoke coming from an apartment on West Main Street shortly after midnight Monday. When the officer tried to get into the apartment, they weren’t able to get anyone’s attention.

Greenfield Fire Territory firefighters arrived and were able to attack the fire. Once inside, they found a man, later identified as 53-year-old Keith Myran, unconscious. He was suffering from serious injuries consistent with heat and fire exposure.

Paramedics treated Myran on the scene before transporting him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after. The department believes he was the only one inside the apartment at the time of the fire.

While the cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation, it doesn’t appear to be suspicious as of the time of this report. The department noted the battery was removed from the smoke detector in the apartment.

Anyone who needs help getting a smoke detector can call Fire Marshal Kropacek at 317-325-1505. Anyone with information about the fire is also being asked to call the fire marshal.