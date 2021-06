SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. – A Greenfield man died following a motorcycle crash in Shelby County, police say.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened around 10 p.m. Friday at County Road 600 West and 1200 North.

Investigators said James L. McKee, 58, Greenfield, was killed in the crash. His motorcycle, a 2016 Harley Davidson, went off the road and traveled down a ditch.

McKee was thrown from the motorcycle and died, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.