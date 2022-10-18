GREENFIELD, Ind. — The Greenfield Police Department is mourning after one of its K-9s died Monday.

The Greenfield Police Department said K-9 Eragon died Monday at 13 years old. His handler, Detective Borgmann was by his side.

Eragon was on the Greenfield Police Department force since 2010. In his time with the department, Eragon served as a multi-purpose dog. He was trained to detect the odor of narcotics, human scent tracking, and apprehension.

Photo//Greenfield Police Department

Photo//Greenfield Police Department

Photo//Greenfield Police Department

Eragon served on patrol, the P.A.C.E. Team and with the Department of Homeland Security’s Investigations Task Force.

The department asks the community to keep Detective Borgmann and his family in their thoughts as they grieve Eragon’s loss.