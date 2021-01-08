Greenfield police investigating cell phone store alleged robbery

GREENFIELD, Ind.– The Greenfield Police Department (GPD) is asking the public to help identify two men suspected of robbing a cell phone store Thursday.

GPD said officers were sent to the AT&T store at 1346 North State St. on a reported robbery around 7:30 p.m.

Police were told that two men came in 07:15 p.m. and said to employees that they were being robbed.

No customers were in the business at the time of the robbery and no injuries were reported.

Police provided surveillance images and described the suspects as “two males armed with a handgun.”

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Greenfield Police Department.